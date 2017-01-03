Brazilian Oscar is cheered as he arrives at Shanghai on Monday to join SIPG. Photo: AFP
China will put limits on the wild sums its clubs are spending on international football players, authorities said on Thursday, days after the transfer window opened and the Asian record was promptly smashed. In an interview posted on the General Administration of Sport, an unnamed spokesman said the government would "regulate and restrain high-priced signings, and make reasonable restrictions on players' high incomes".
