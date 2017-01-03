Bigger, richer and weaker: 48-team FI...

Bigger, richer and weaker: 48-team FIFA World Cup could be set in stone come Tuesday

FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino hopes his ruling Council will agree Tuesday to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 countries, playing in 16 groups of three teams.

