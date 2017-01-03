Bigger, richer and weaker: 48-team FIFA World Cup could be set in stone come Tuesday
FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino hopes his ruling Council will agree Tuesday to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 countries, playing in 16 groups of three teams.
