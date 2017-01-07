Bayern Munich's training sessions at Aspire Zone attract tourists
FC Bayern Munich fans watch their favourite stars in action during the team's winter training sessions at Aspire Zone's outdoor football pitches yesterday. Aspire Zone's outdoor football pitches have witnessed an influx of local, regional and international football fans this week as hundreds of keen spectators have shown up to watch FC Bayern Munich's training sessions, as the German Bundesliga giants began their seventh annual winter training camp in Doha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC