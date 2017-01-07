Bayern Munich's training sessions at Aspire Zone attract tourists

FC Bayern Munich fans watch their favourite stars in action during the team's winter training sessions at Aspire Zone's outdoor football pitches yesterday. Aspire Zone's outdoor football pitches have witnessed an influx of local, regional and international football fans this week as hundreds of keen spectators have shown up to watch FC Bayern Munich's training sessions, as the German Bundesliga giants began their seventh annual winter training camp in Doha.

