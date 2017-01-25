Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquet...

Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Barcelona will be without key midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in its match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match Barcelona will be without key midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in its match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jq9CVC FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, leaves the pitch injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Eibar, at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, northern Spain, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC