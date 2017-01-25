Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match
Barcelona will be without key midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in its match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match Barcelona will be without key midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in its match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jq9CVC FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, leaves the pitch injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Eibar, at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, northern Spain, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC