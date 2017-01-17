Asamoah Gyan reckons Uganda is one of the best teams on the continent
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Uganda will be tough to crack in their Group D opener after describing the Cranes as one of the best teams on the continent. Ghana have played against Uganda three times competitively: that draw in World Cup qualifying and twice in qualifying for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Cranes got another draw and a famous victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC