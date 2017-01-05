Argentina boss Bauza laments Tevez's China move

While the Shanghai Shenhua attacker will still be considered for international duty, the trainer has painted a brighter future for Serie A's top goalscorer Edgardo Bauza wanted Chinese Super League recruit Carlos Tevez to continue playing for Boca Juniors, while the Argentina head coach could call on Mauro Icardi. Tevez became the latest big name to join the lucrative CSL last month, moving to Shanghai Shenhua in a deal reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the world.

