Arda leads football's condolences to Istanbul
Istanbul's big three clubs offered condolences after the city was rocked by another terror attack on New Year's Eve. Turkey captain Arda Turan has led condolences from the world of football after Istanbul was hit by a terror attack on New Year's Eve.
