Alli's incredible goalscoring stat that tops Gerrard, Beckham and Lampard

The midfielder is proving himself better than a number of English football's past stars after reaching the 20 goal mark for Spurs in the Premier League Dele Alli has become the second fastest English midfielder to reach 20 Premier League goals after netting twice as Tottenham defeated Chelsea 2-0. The 20-year-old made his Spurs debut in August 2015 after moving from Milton Keynes Dons for A 5 million, taking just two weeks to score his first goal for the London club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.