African Cup of Nations: A look at Group D
When will the pain end for Ghana? No team has had to deal with more near-misses in the recent history of the African Cup. Always among the favourites, the four-time champions haven't tasted any success in 35 years and have lost three finals and four semifinals since its last title in 1982.
