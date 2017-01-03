Africa is untapped market of talent s...

Africa is untapped market of talent says Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

18 hrs ago

BRENDAN RODGERS, the Celtic manager, has targeted Africa as an untapped resource of talent which he believes can flood Scottish football with a fresh wave of quality players. Ivory Coast teenager Kouassi Eboue is poised to become Rodgers' first signing of the January transfer window following a switch from Russian side Krasnodar.

