AFCON 2017: Salomon Kalou may play on with Ivory Coast until 2018 World Cup

Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou will not play at another Africa Cup of Nations following his side's exit on Tuesday but he may stay on for the chance to play at the 2018 World Cup. The 31-year-old told BBC Sport: "It's not the result I wanted in Gabon but after playing in two Nations Cup finals and winning in 2015, this is the end.

