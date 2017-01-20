Afcon 2017: Nations Cup prepares for ...

Afcon 2017: Nations Cup prepares for kick off

17 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

The 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off at 16:00 GMT on Saturday when hosts Gabon take on debutants Guinea-Bissau. Sixty years have passed since the first Nations Cup, which took place in Sudan in 1957, consisted of only three teams and was won by Egypt.

