Accused of physically abusing players, U-17 football coach Nicolai Adam set to be fired
New Delhi: Barely nine months before India hosts the FIFA Under-17 football World Cup, national coach Nicolai Adam is set to be shown the door after complaints of 'physical abuse' by some of the players, according to sources. It has been learnt that All India Football Federation president Praful Patel has told Nicolai, in a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, to quit on his own or be sacked.
