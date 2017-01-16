A-League to adopt Asian import quota ...

A-League to adopt Asian import quota rule

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Asian players will be a compulsory feature of the A-League's foreign contingent from 2018-19, Football Federation Australia has confirmed. FFA chief executive David Gallop has flagged a significant change to the make-up of imports in Australia's top tier, announcing the governing body will introduce what is known as the 4+1 quota rule that will move it in line with other top competitions in the Asian Football Confederation .

Chicago, IL

