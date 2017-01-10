A decade on from his MLS move, David ...

A decade on from his MLS move, David Beckham is ready to make more waves

Ten years ago this week, David Beckham rocked the soccer establishment when he turned his back on Real Madrid, the world's most glamorous soccer club, and signed with Los Angeles Galaxy. For a decade the tremors of that deal have rumbled through Major League Soccer and Tim Leiweke, the man who orchestrated what is perhaps the most significant signing in sport history, predicts the charismatic former England captain will soon be making shockwaves again - as an owner.

