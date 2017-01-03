9 Arab players to miss English Premie...

9 Arab players to miss English Premier League due to African Cup of Nations

Read more: Al Bawaba

The 2017 African Cup of Nations , considered as the third most important football competition after the FIFA World Cup and Euro Cup, will be held in Gabon from January to February. The African competition will affect many English Premier League clubs whose some of their players will be absent for up to five weeks as they try to win the competition with their countries.

