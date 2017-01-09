09/01/17 . Celtic Training . Dubai . Kouassi Eboue during training.
KOUASSI EBOUE, Celtic's new midfielder, has stated his desire to work with Ivory Coast legend Kolo Toure as one of the main reasons for coming to the Scottish champions. The 19-year-old expressed his delight at joining Celtic on a four-year deal from Russian side Krasnodar on the back of almost a week-long saga waiting on a work visa being granted.
