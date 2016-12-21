'Zlatan is a very intelligent guy and...

'Zlatan is a very intelligent guy and a very proud man'

9 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking forward to working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic again next season after declaring the Swedish striker's contract extension will be a formality. Ibrahimovic, 35, arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in July on a one-year deal with an option for a further year, which Mourinho in November indicated United would look to take up.

