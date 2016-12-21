Yaya Toure still out to make Manchest...

Yaya Toure still out to make Manchester City bigger than Man United despite those 5 months in limbo

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Finally back in the first-team fold after being frozen out by Pep Guardiola for five months, midfielder Toure claims that he still has unfinished business at the Etihad. The Ivory Coast international's 230,000-a-week contract runs out in the summer and he has not given up on a new deal as he looks to win another title and help City finally become bigger than bitter rivals Manchester United.

