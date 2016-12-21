Victoria Beckham seals fashion succes...

Victoria Beckham seals fashion success with a royal honour

Victoria Beckham has been recognised with an OBE in the New Year Honours after establishing herself as a powerful force in the fashion industry. The 42-year-old rose to fame as Posh Spice in 1990s girl band the Spice Girls, known for her sophisticated style, but "felt uncomfortable" performing with the group.

