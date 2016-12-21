The Flop XI of 2016 - It's the team no player wants to make

Tis the season to be jolly, yet this is also the perfect time of year to name and shame the Premier League's flops. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/the-flop-xi-of-2016-its-the-team-no-player-wants-to-make-35319380.html Tis the season to be jolly, yet this is also the perfect time of year to name and shame the Premier League's flops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.