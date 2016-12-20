The FIFA World Cup in 2026 could be in the U.S. and Donald Trump could play a part

It looks more and more likely that the United States, Canada and Mexico will bid together to host the 2026 World Cup, and CONCACAF's president Victor Montagliani thinks the United States' president-elect could play a key role. The CONCACAF top man said Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the president of the United States on Jan. 20, loves sports and could be vital as the trio aims to present a bid , per ESPNFC.

