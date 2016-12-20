The FIFA World Cup in 2026 could be in the U.S. and Donald Trump could play a part
It looks more and more likely that the United States, Canada and Mexico will bid together to host the 2026 World Cup, and CONCACAF's president Victor Montagliani thinks the United States' president-elect could play a key role. The CONCACAF top man said Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the president of the United States on Jan. 20, loves sports and could be vital as the trio aims to present a bid , per ESPNFC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC