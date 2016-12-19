Telemundo Deportes Kicks Off Multiplatform Campaign for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
Telemundo Deportes rolled out a six-month multiplatform promotional campaign for the kick-off of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 which will take place in Russia in June. The campaign includes a series of spots focusing on the FIFA confederations champions from around the world uniting with the host country and the current FIFA World Cup champion, for this highly anticipated tournament.
