Telemundo Deportes Kicks Off Multiplatform Campaign for FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Telemundo Deportes rolled out a six-month multiplatform promotional campaign for the kick-off of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 which will take place in Russia in June. The campaign includes a series of spots focusing on the FIFA confederations champions from around the world uniting with the host country and the current FIFA World Cup champion, for this highly anticipated tournament.

