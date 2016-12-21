Sunderland's Jermain Defoe named North East Football Writers Association footballer of the year

The forward will be honoured alongside Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who has been named the young player of the year Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been named the North East Football Writers' Association's 2016 footballer of the year, while team-mate Jordan Pickford has won the Young Player award. Defoe becomes the 37th winner of the award and follows the likes of Darren Bent, Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn who have won the award in the past.

