Sunderland's Jermain Defoe named North East Football Writers Association footballer of the year
The forward will be honoured alongside Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who has been named the young player of the year Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been named the North East Football Writers' Association's 2016 footballer of the year, while team-mate Jordan Pickford has won the Young Player award. Defoe becomes the 37th winner of the award and follows the likes of Darren Bent, Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn who have won the award in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft...
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC