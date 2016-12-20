Sturridge insists team comes first in title tilt
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is remaining positive as he tries to fight his way back into the side after injury. The England international scored 56 seconds after coming off the bench in the 4-1 win over Stoke in only his second appearance since returning from a month out with a calf problem.
