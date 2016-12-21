Song back from the brink after stroke
Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song is fit again after a narrow brush with death when suffering a stroke in early October, he explained in an interview published by French daily L'Equipe on Saturday. "I'm back from the brink," the former Liverpool and West Ham defender who led Cameroon to back-to-back African Cup of Nations declared.
