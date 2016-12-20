Samir Nasri's bizarre NSFW Tweets

Samir Nasri's bizarre NSFW Tweets

The Sevilla attacking midfielder updated his Twitter account with a series of strange claims before hastily deleting the questionable content Former France international footballer Samir Nasri appeared to have his Twitter account hacked as a number of bizarre NSFW updates were posted from his account. The claims began when Nasri's official verified account quoted a seemingly innocuous update from Los Angeles IV Therapy clinic Drip Doctors, who had provided the 29-year-old with some medical assistance in America.

