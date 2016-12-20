Sam Allardyce targets Arsenal defender and Chelsea make A 21.3m bid
Arsenal could be about to lose left-back Kieran Gibbs to Crystal Palace as Sam Allardyce looks to make his first signing since becoming Eagles boss. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/transfer-window/sam-allardyce-targets-arsenal-defender-and-chelsea-make-213m-bid-35325333.html Sone Aluko of Hull City controls the ball under pressure of Kieran Gibbs and Laurent Koscielny Photo: Getty Arsenal could be about to lose left-back Kieran Gibbs to Crystal Palace as Sam Allardyce looks to make his first signing since becoming Eagles boss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC