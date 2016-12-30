Referee Mark Clattenburg would consid...

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the biggest finals in soccer in 2016, would consider a transfer from the English Premier League to the wealthy and ambitious Chinese Super League. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent by Chinese clubs on high-profile talent, including Argentina striker Carlos Tevez this week, in a bid to become a soccer superpower.

