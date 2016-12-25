Qatar close 2016 at 87th in FIFA rankings
Qatar, coached by Jorge Fossati for the last three months, have closed the 2016 season at 87th spot in FIFA rankings. According to latest details released by the world body, Qatar have improved a notch to 87 having stayed at 88 last month.
