Qatar 2022 will be memorable: Afridi

Pakistan and India international cricketers Shahid Afridi and Wasim Jaffer have said that Qatar will host a memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the country's infrastructure and passion for the sport being the main contributing factors. Talking exclusively to www.sc.qa on the sidelines of a festival cricket match between World Stars XI and Qatar Stars XI in Labour City, the cricket stars extended their best wishes to Qatar as the country prepares for the first ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.

