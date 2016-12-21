O'Neill: - Plenty to build on from 2016'

O'Neill: - Plenty to build on from 2016'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Irish World Newspaper

Photo by Paul Mohan / Sportsfile Ireland's soccer team had one of their most successful years in recent memory, with Martin O'Neill's men putting in a thrilling performance in their Euro 2016 campaign, as well as sitting pretty atop of their World Cup qualifying group Ahead of travelling to France for the Euros they were thought to have been in the 'Group of Death' and the boys in green were not expecting to advance to qualify for the knock out stages. To finish well enough against the likes of Italy, Sweden and Belgium was deemed highly unlikely, but then the magic, so reminiscent of Ireland's famed 1990 and 1994 outings under Jack Charlton, happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irish World Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC