O'Neill: - Plenty to build on from 2016'
Photo by Paul Mohan / Sportsfile Ireland's soccer team had one of their most successful years in recent memory, with Martin O'Neill's men putting in a thrilling performance in their Euro 2016 campaign, as well as sitting pretty atop of their World Cup qualifying group Ahead of travelling to France for the Euros they were thought to have been in the 'Group of Death' and the boys in green were not expecting to advance to qualify for the knock out stages. To finish well enough against the likes of Italy, Sweden and Belgium was deemed highly unlikely, but then the magic, so reminiscent of Ireland's famed 1990 and 1994 outings under Jack Charlton, happened.
