Notts-based firm that lays the 3G pitches for your 5-a-side games
SIS Pitches, one of the UK's largest suppliers of 3G playing surfaces, has worked on projects ranging from schools to the stadium that will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. After moving into Nottinghamshire this year as part of an expansion, Dan Robinson caught up with MD Bryn Lee When professional footballers and rugby players take to the pitch in a stadium packed out with fans, all eyes are on the ball and the elite stars gracing the field.
