Notts-based firm that lays the 3G pit...

Notts-based firm that lays the 3G pitches for your 5-a-side games

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

SIS Pitches, one of the UK's largest suppliers of 3G playing surfaces, has worked on projects ranging from schools to the stadium that will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. After moving into Nottinghamshire this year as part of an expansion, Dan Robinson caught up with MD Bryn Lee When professional footballers and rugby players take to the pitch in a stadium packed out with fans, all eyes are on the ball and the elite stars gracing the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC