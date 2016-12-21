Notable sports deaths in 2016

'Ali shook up the world - and the world is better for it' - so said US President Barack Obama about Muhammad Ali, one of the iconic sporting heroes of the 20th century who died aged 74 after a long battle against Parkinson's Disease on June 3. Ali's fame transcended , celebrated as much for his three world heavyweight titles as for his fight outside the ring. His refusal to serve in Vietnam earned him prosecution for draft evasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.