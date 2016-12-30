Neymar will surpass Messi and Ronaldo...

Neymar will surpass Messi and Ronaldo to be world's best in two years - Gilberto

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The former Brazil international believes the Barcelona star will soon be the no.1 player on the planet and that he is not at all surprised by Tite's superb start Former Flamengo, Inter, Hertha and Tottenham full-back Gilberto won 35 caps for his country over a glittering career, which brought Confederations Cup and Copa America titles with the Selecao as well as two World Cup campaigns. And with Brazil revitalised under new coach Tite, Gilberto believes Barcelona star Neymar will soon surpass the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and officially become the World Player of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC