Neymar will surpass Messi and Ronaldo to be world's best in two years - Gilberto

The former Brazil international believes the Barcelona star will soon be the no.1 player on the planet and that he is not at all surprised by Tite's superb start Former Flamengo, Inter, Hertha and Tottenham full-back Gilberto won 35 caps for his country over a glittering career, which brought Confederations Cup and Copa America titles with the Selecao as well as two World Cup campaigns. And with Brazil revitalised under new coach Tite, Gilberto believes Barcelona star Neymar will soon surpass the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and officially become the World Player of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.