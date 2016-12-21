Mourinho reveals Depay exile
Jose Mourinho admits he has dismissed Memphis Depay from his plans because of the Dutch winger's desire to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old, bought for A 25 million from PSV Eindhoven by Louis van Gaal 18 months ago, has been one of the biggest losers of Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford in the close-season.
