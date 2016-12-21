Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his ca...

Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

14 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to attract interest from the United States and China but Jose Mourinho knows where the 35-year-old will retire. Despite the lures of the lucrative MLS and Chinese Super League, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bow out of the game at Old Trafford.

Chicago, IL

