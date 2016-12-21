Meet the Most Impressive Jewish Baseball Team Ever Assembled
Ahead of Team Israel's first appearance in the bi-annual World Baseball Classic - MLB's answer to the FIFA World Cup - eleven professional athletes are embarking on their own Birthright trip. From January 3-10, the group will practice for the tournament, meet local ballplayers and visit Jerusalem, Masada and the Dead Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC