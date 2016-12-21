Mauricio Pochettino has backed Dele Alli to rule European football for the next decade - and do it all at Tottenham. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/mauricio-pochettino-backs-spurs-midfielder-dele-alli-to-dominate-for-a-decade-35330338.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/article35330337.ece/0203a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-26ee7107-edc1-4568-b38e-847cac338394_I1.jpg Mauricio Pochettino has backed Dele Alli to rule European football for the next decade - and do it all at Tottenham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.