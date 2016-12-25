Jonathan Mensah wants Kevin Boateng, Muntari return for AFCON
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah wants suspended duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari to return to the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next month. The Russia-based player says the addition of the controversial duo to Black Stars will boost their chances of winning the tournament in Gabon.
