Jamaica learn Beach Championship schedule

Nine Caribbean Football Union teams taking part in the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship to be staged in Nassau, Bahamas, from February 20 to 26 next year, now know their schedule. The regional governing body and Beach Soccer Worldwide disclosed the full schedule of matches recently, which also includes Barbados, a late replacement for Guatemala, which is currently prohibited by FIFA, football's world governing body, from taking part in international competition.

