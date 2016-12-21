Jamaica learn Beach Championship schedule
Nine Caribbean Football Union teams taking part in the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship to be staged in Nassau, Bahamas, from February 20 to 26 next year, now know their schedule. The regional governing body and Beach Soccer Worldwide disclosed the full schedule of matches recently, which also includes Barbados, a late replacement for Guatemala, which is currently prohibited by FIFA, football's world governing body, from taking part in international competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC