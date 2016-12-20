Iniesta: Retiring at Barcelona is my ...

Iniesta: Retiring at Barcelona is my dream

The midfielder has spent more than 20 years at the club and hopes to see out the rest of his career there and then some, though he insists his playing days are not over yet Andres Iniesta says it is his dream to end his playing career at Barcelona and hopes to stay connected to the club after he retires. The 32-year-old has been part of the Spanish club for over 20 years, joining the youth academy, La Masia, as a youngster before making his first-team debut in October 2002 at 18 years old.

