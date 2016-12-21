Hungarian National U18 team makes first trip to Canada for Mac's Tournament in Calgary
The Hungarian National U18 team is spending their Christmas in Alberta this year, for the 39th annual Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament, and they couldn't be happier about it. "Pretty much a dream come true, to come here and play what I love,"Akos Szigeti, a 17-year old player for Hungary, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC