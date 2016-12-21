How to Boost Soccer in the United States
Did you watch Stanford beat Wake Forest for its second straight NCAA Men's College Soccer Championship on Dec. 11? Probably not, unless you were in Houston, because it wasn't televised on any prime channels. That's how little collegiate soccer means in this country, even to ESPN and its program-hungry channels.
