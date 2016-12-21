How NFF spent FIFA money- Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday said it was not averse to the planned audit of its books, while also providing details of the programs and activities on which the much-talked-about $801,929 part of a FIFA grant was spent. NFF President Amaju Pinnick recalled that at inception of the Board, the concern for fiscal discipline necessitated its decision to bring in PriceWaterhouseCoopers as its external auditors and Financial Derivatives as financial consultants.

