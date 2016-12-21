How NFF spent FIFA money- Pinnick
The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday said it was not averse to the planned audit of its books, while also providing details of the programs and activities on which the much-talked-about $801,929 part of a FIFA grant was spent. NFF President Amaju Pinnick recalled that at inception of the Board, the concern for fiscal discipline necessitated its decision to bring in PriceWaterhouseCoopers as its external auditors and Financial Derivatives as financial consultants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC