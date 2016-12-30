'Goal machine' Zlatan has become Unit...

'Goal machine' Zlatan has become United's leader - Djordjic

Evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have exceeded the expectations of many in the first half of the Premier League season, but former Manchester United midfielder Bojan Djordjic is not surprised he has quickly become the team's leader. A room mate of Ibrahimovic when they played for Sweden's Under-21 side, Djordjic predicted that the 35-year-old Ibra would make his mark at Old Trafford the moment he signed on a free transfer from Paris St Germain this year.

