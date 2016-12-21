Ghana set to snub Kevin-Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari for AFCON 2017
Ghana coach Avram Grant is set to snub experienced but suspended midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next month. There is a huge local clamour for the duo to be named in the squad for the tournament to be played be staged in Gabon.
