GFA summons Grant to defend Stars AFCON list

The Ghana Football Association has summoned the head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant, to fly down from the UK to defend his provisional list for the upcoming Africa Nations Cup in Gabon. The Stars coach, as usual, forwarded a 30-man provisional list to the GFA yesterday for its perusal prior to the commencement of the team's preparations towards the tournament in Accra next Tuesday.

