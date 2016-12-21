Frank Lampard keen to return to Chelsea as a player
Frank Lampard says he would love to return to Chelsea as a player, although the former England midfielder plans to spend plenty of time at Stamford Bridge even if he is not offered a deal. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/frank-lampard-keen-to-return-to-chelsea-as-a-player-35319441.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/article35319440.ece/6536f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e421baa9-bb26-4bef-823e-6749260471bf_I1.jpg Frank Lampard says he would love to return to Chelsea as a player, although the former England midfielder plans to spend plenty of time at Stamford Bridge even if he is not offered a deal.
