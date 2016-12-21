Frank Lampard keen to return to Chels...

Frank Lampard keen to return to Chelsea as a player

22 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Frank Lampard says he would love to return to Chelsea as a player, although the former England midfielder plans to spend plenty of time at Stamford Bridge even if he is not offered a deal.

