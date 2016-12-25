Football2016's memorable moments in football
From the Philippine Azkals closing out the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in style to the very same team failing to make the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals for the first time since 2008 and everything in between. We've put together a short list of memorable football moments for 2016, in no particular order.
